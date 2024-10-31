Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.