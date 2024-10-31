Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,862,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,034% from the previous session’s volume of 340,682 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $21.42.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 166,963 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,222,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 103,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

