FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Declares $0.17 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XIMR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.