FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Declares $0.17 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XIMR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Company Profile
