FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE) Announces Dividend of $0.15

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS XISE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 22,034 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - September alerts:

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (XISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.