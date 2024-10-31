FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE) Announces Dividend of $0.15

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Stock Performance
BATS XISE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 22,034 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September
