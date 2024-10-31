FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $10.86 on Thursday, reaching $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,205. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

