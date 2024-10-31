FTI Consulting Holds Conference Call on Q3 2024 Financial Results and Guidance

FTI Consulting, Inc. recently hosted a conference call on October 24, 2024, providing insights into their financial performance for the third quarter of 2024. During the call, executives discussed the press release issued on the same day, outlining the financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024, as well as updated guidance for the full year until December 31, 2024.
The company covered various financial metrics during the call, including revenues, earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and segment-specific results for different business areas such as Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic & Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. Revenues increased slightly from the previous year, but there was a decline in adjusted EBITDA due to higher expenses. The company reported efforts in hiring additional professionals, particularly from campuses, to support its growth strategies.
Regarding forward-looking statements, executives mentioned factors and risks that may impact actual results, urging investors to exercise caution when considering such statements. FTI Consulting also discussed its investment in AI capabilities, emphasizing the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements.
In terms of future outlook, FTI Consulting refrained from providing specific guidance for the upcoming year but highlighted a focus on organic growth, strategic talent acquisition, and making investments that yield long-term value. The company acknowledged the weaker-than-expected performance in the quarter but underscored a commitment to building a robust growth engine over time. Executives strongly emphasized the company’s dedication to creating shareholder value through prudent use of cash, appropriate investments, and maintaining a growth-oriented mindset.
The conference call concluded with management fielding questions from analysts regarding various aspects of the company’s financial results, hiring strategies, margin expansion opportunities, and the potential impact of industry trends on FTI Consulting’s operations.
While acknowledging challenges in the current business environment, FTI Consulting remains focused on its long-term growth trajectory and maintaining a strategic approach to navigate market fluctuations and drive sustained value for its shareholders.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FTI Consulting’s 8K filing here.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
