Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 8,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,347. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.