FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of FUJIY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

