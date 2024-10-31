Fusionist Price Hits $2.02 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. Fusionist has a total market cap of $78.99 million and $8.70 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusionist has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00002848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.10008444 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,603,050.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

