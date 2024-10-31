Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $13.40 during trading on Thursday. Future has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

