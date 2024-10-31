FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Dover Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $192.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.63. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 75.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 216,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

