FY2024 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Cut by Zacks Research

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 694,313 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,517,000 after buying an additional 457,231 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $14,933,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 120.57%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

