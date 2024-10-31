FY2024 EPS Forecast for TransMedics Group Lowered by Analyst

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMDX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,518,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 657.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.