G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 719,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days.

G Mining Ventures Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GMINF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.87. 48,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44. G Mining Ventures has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$9.79.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

