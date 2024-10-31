G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 719,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days.
G Mining Ventures Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GMINF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.87. 48,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44. G Mining Ventures has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$9.79.
G Mining Ventures Company Profile
