Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-6.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Garmin Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.35. 1,999,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,429. Garmin has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $207.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

