GateToken (GT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.26 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, GateToken has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $8.50 or 0.00012090 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $773.44 million and $3.26 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00006820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,270.69 or 0.99967200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006757 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006129 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00058375 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,010,164 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,010,149.01720029 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.6616136 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,238,977.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.