GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GBank Financial stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 7,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. GBank Financial has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GBank Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

