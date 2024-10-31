General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $172.77 and last traded at $173.90. Approximately 1,305,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,338,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.87. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in General Electric by 18.8% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

