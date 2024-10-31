General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after buying an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

