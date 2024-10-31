Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 160.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Genpact by 4,717.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Genpact by 54.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 221.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.3 %

Genpact stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 200,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,768. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

