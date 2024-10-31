Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of THRM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 80,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $62.93.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THRM

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.