Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

THRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Gentherm alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gentherm

Gentherm Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 14,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,572. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 86.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.