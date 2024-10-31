Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Chinh Chu Sells 48,400 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $196,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,706,670 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,013.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Chinh Chu sold 22,090 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $88,801.80.
- On Friday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $33,054.43.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $68,659.22.
Getty Images Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE GETY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 572,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 2.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Get Our Latest Report on Getty Images
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.