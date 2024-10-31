Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Chinh Chu Sells 48,400 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $196,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,706,670 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,013.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Chinh Chu sold 22,090 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $88,801.80.

On Friday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $33,054.43.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $68,659.22.

Getty Images Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE GETY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 572,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.