Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 5,284,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,767,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEVO

Gevo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $567.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,171 shares of company stock valued at $421,858. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $38,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Gevo by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.