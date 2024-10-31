Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.09 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.33 and a 1 year high of C$24.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.60.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.50 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

