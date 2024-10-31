Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.33 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.60.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on GEI
Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy
In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.