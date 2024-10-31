Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.33 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.60.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.50 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

