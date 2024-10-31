Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Shares Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 132,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$50.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Company Profile
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V)
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.