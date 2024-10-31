Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 142,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 76,135 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $26.24.

Global Industrial Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Global Industrial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

