Gnosis Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Gnosis has a total market cap of $533.43 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $205.99 or 0.00288481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017."

