Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.18 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.78 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

