Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $170.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

