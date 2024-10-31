Goldstone Financial Group LLC Makes New $8.56 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.83 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.