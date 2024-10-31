Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $602.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $401.89 and a 12 month high of $612.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

