Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Down 11.0% in October

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,130,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 69,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Grab Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GRAB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,756,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,620,912. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 33,735,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grab by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,777,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

