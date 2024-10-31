Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 63,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $205.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average is $190.95. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

