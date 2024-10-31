Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 253 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

