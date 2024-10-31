Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,757. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76.

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

