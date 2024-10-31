GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.
GRIT Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £227,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -0.71.
About GRIT Investment Trust
Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
