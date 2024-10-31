Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 503,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,540,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.