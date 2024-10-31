GXO Logistics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 264% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,749 call options.

NYSE GXO opened at $61.94 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 376,704 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in GXO Logistics by 34.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

