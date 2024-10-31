Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.79 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.14). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 162.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 431,291 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.89) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

