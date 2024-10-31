Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.79 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.14). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 162.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 431,291 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.89) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halfords Group
Halfords Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Halfords Group Company Profile
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Halfords Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.