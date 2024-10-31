Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,476.69 ($32.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,527 ($32.77). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,507 ($32.51), with a volume of 611,507 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HLMA
Halma Trading Down 2.3 %
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.