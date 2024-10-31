Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,476.69 ($32.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,527 ($32.77). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,507 ($32.51), with a volume of 611,507 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,455.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,546.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,477.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

