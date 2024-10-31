Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 4,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Hammer Fiber Optics Trading Down 28.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.