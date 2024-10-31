Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. 4,994,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,614. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $869,943.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

