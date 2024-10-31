Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HROW shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow by 23.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Harrow by 64.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harrow in the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Harrow by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 276,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. Harrow has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

