Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HROW shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 276,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. Harrow has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
