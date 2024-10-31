HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,214,273.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,406,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $468,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $147,026.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,214,273.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,406,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. 1,003,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,008. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

