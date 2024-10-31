Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $196.76 million, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

