Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $196.76 million, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.66.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
