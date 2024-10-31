HC Wainwright Issues Negative Estimate for Transcat Earnings

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Transcat Stock Down 0.5 %

TRNS stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $905.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Transcat’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,561,000 after buying an additional 137,830 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 21.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 196,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.