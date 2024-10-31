Head-To-Head Survey: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Equinix pays out 170.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Equinix and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 5 13 1 2.79 Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $934.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Orion Office REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.46 billion 10.32 $969.18 million $9.97 92.28 Orion Office REIT $180.15 million 1.18 -$57.30 million ($1.65) -2.30

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 12.24% 8.46% 3.21% Orion Office REIT -51.47% -10.69% -6.56%

Summary

Equinix beats Orion Office REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

