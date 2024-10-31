Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 5.97% of Healthcare AI Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.